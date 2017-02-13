Rabbi's expulsion rattles Russian Jews fearful of Kremlin crackdown
Rabbis Ari Edelkopf, center, and Berel Lazar, right, listen to a speech at a reception of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 9, 2017. Three years ago, Rabbi Ari Edelkopf and his wife, Chana, worked around the clock for weeks to show off their community and city to the many foreigners in town for the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|romant
|5,451
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|NAZI RUSSIA
|6,444
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,838
|1917 vs 2017
|16 hr
|stalindidnothingw...
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sat
|ACT of WAR
|481
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Sat
|RUSSIAN CRIMINAL ...
|3
|Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo...
|Feb 11
|Reply
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC