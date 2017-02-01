Putin visit to Hungary reveals regional divide over Russia

FILE - In this Friday Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, images are projected during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Hungarian revolution and the invasion of Soviet troops and fight against communism and sovi... . FILE - In this Oct. 24, 1956 file photo, people gather around a fallen statue of Soviet leader Josef Stalin in front of the National Theater in Budapest, Hungary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.