Putin foe Alexei Navalny opens presidential campaign office

In this handout photo provided by Alexei Navalny press service Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, his former colleague Pyotr Ofitserov, left, and lawyer Svetlana Davydov, second left, sit in a courtroom in Kirov, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. A retrial of Alexei Navalny for alleged embezzlement continues in the provincial city of Kirov after the original 2013 guilty verdict was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.