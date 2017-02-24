'Pro-Trump' Russian Flags Confiscated at CPAC
Small Russian Federation flags with 'Trump' imprinted on them were distributed on the CPAC floor by anti-Trump pranksters, but were rounded up quickly by staffers. An unknown number of Russian flags with the name "Trump" imprinted on them were confiscated at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on 24 February, just as President Trump began his scheduled speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Soetoro
|485
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Thu
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
|Is Vladimir Putin Another Adolf Hitler? (Jul '14)
|Thu
|nopervs allowed
|3,313
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC