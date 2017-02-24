'Pro-Trump' Russian Flags Confiscated...

'Pro-Trump' Russian Flags Confiscated at CPAC

Small Russian Federation flags with 'Trump' imprinted on them were distributed on the CPAC floor by anti-Trump pranksters, but were rounded up quickly by staffers. An unknown number of Russian flags with the name "Trump" imprinted on them were confiscated at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on 24 February, just as President Trump began his scheduled speech.

