Porn site Brazzers has been banned in Russia for 'damaging the human psyche'

12 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

To the dismay of many people, adult video website Brazzers has recently been blocked in Russia by government media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to a report by The Moscow Times , the ban, which was imposed last Tuesday, was due to the adult company having a "deeply negative influence on the human psyche".

