Porn site Brazzers has been banned in Russia for 'damaging the human psyche'
To the dismay of many people, adult video website Brazzers has recently been blocked in Russia by government media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to a report by The Moscow Times , the ban, which was imposed last Tuesday, was due to the adult company having a "deeply negative influence on the human psyche".
