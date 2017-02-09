Polish MP: With Trump, lifting Russia...

Polish MP: With Trump, lifting Russia sanctions is 'just a matter of time'

The rapprochement between the United States and Russia will result in a deterioration of Warsaw-Moscow relations and the lifting of western sanctions against Russia is only a "matter of time", a Polish MP said in an interview. Euractiv.com reports from Poland.

Russia

