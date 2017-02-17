'Poisoned' Putin critic leaves Russia for treatment

Moscow [Russia], Feb. 19 : A critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was hospitalised this month after suspected poisoning, on Sunday left the country to seek further treatment, according to his lawyer. "This morning, Vladimir Kara-Murza flew abroad with his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza, accompanied by physician to undergo a rehabilitation course after repeated severe poisoning ," Kara-Murza's lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov posted on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.