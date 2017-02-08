Pirates in Nigeria abduct Russians, U...

Pirates in Nigeria abduct Russians, Ukrainian

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Pirates have abducted seven Russian sailors and one Ukrainian in the territorial waters of Nigeria, the Russian embassy has said. Russian Embassy in Nigeria reported on Wednesday that, "the BBC Caribbean ship came under a pirate attack in the territorial waters of Nigeria."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Enter 6,434
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,444
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,778
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) 14 hr Phart Athletically 9
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Tue RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e... Tue PUTINs JUNKIES 1
News Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16) Tue George 22
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC