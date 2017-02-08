Pirates in Nigeria abduct Russians, Ukrainian
Pirates have abducted seven Russian sailors and one Ukrainian in the territorial waters of Nigeria, the Russian embassy has said. Russian Embassy in Nigeria reported on Wednesday that, "the BBC Caribbean ship came under a pirate attack in the territorial waters of Nigeria."
