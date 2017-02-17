PH, Russia eye defense, security coop...

PH, Russia eye defense, security cooperation

16 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

The Philippines and Russia will sign a memorandum of understanding that aims to enhance defense and security cooperation between the two countries, an official said. In a press conference Friday at the Marco Polo Hotel Davao, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said the draft MOU will cover cooperation in the areas of security and intelligence, defense and military, law enforcement, terrorism and transnational crimes, anti-illegal drugs work plan, and maritime law enforcement.

Russia

