PH, Russia eye defense, security cooperation
The Philippines and Russia will sign a memorandum of understanding that aims to enhance defense and security cooperation between the two countries, an official said. In a press conference Friday at the Marco Polo Hotel Davao, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said the draft MOU will cover cooperation in the areas of security and intelligence, defense and military, law enforcement, terrorism and transnational crimes, anti-illegal drugs work plan, and maritime law enforcement.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,467
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|romant
|5,478
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|11 hr
|George
|1,882
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|11 hr
|George
|1
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|Thu
|beatlesinafog
|10
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Thu
|James
|2
|Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile...
|Thu
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|1
