Pentagon: Russian actions a 'test of the new administration'
Moscow recently deployed a banned land-based cruise missile, dispatched a spy ship up the Atlantic coast and buzzed an American warship in the Black Sea. The developments raise the question of how the new White House occupant will address Russian assertiveness and whether, after complimenting Russian President Vladimir Putin and playing down Russia's adversarial relationship with the US, Trump will resort to any confrontational responses.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
