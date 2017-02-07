Passport Control At Belarus-Russia Border: What It Looks Like
The border guards stopped every car going from Belarus to Russia by the E30 road. They didn't check the documents of the people going from Russia to Belarus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,765
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|Enter
|6,430
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|11 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|11 hr
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|11 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,441
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|George
|22
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC