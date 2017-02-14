Otkritie Bank to finance Russian agricultural sector

Otkritie Bank and Russia's Ministry of Agriculture have signed an agreement providing for state subsidies of the bank's concessional loans to agricultural producers, the bank informed. Under the terms of the agreement, the bank undertakes to provide short-term and investment loans to agricultural companies at a concessional rate of no more than 5% p.a. Otkritie Bank was formed resulting from the merger of more than 10 banks of different scales, including Nomos-Bank, Bank of Khanty-Mansiysk and Petrocommerce Bank.

