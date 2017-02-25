NurPhoto/GettyRussians Protest Against Putin's ChurchThe Russian...
The Russian Orthodox Church is a key supporter of the Putin government, and it's been rewarded well at the expense of the nation. MOSCOW-Ksenia Nosova is a tall, red-haired, rather wealthy lady who enjoys traveling around the world, but always returns to her gorgeous home city, St. Petersburg, on the Neva River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|12 hr
|Whogivesachit
|487
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|13 hr
|Figures
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Thu
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC