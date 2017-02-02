Nikki Haley Blasts Russia - Erroneously
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped into Russia at an emergency meeting of the global government's security council late Thursday - blaming the regime of Vladimir Putin for the escalation of tensions in Ukraine. Never mind that her country overthrew Ukraine's democratically-elected government, installed a puppet leader and put American soldiers in Putin's backyard.
