Nikki Haley Blasts Russia - Erroneously

Nikki Haley Blasts Russia - Erroneously

14 hrs ago

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ripped into Russia at an emergency meeting of the global government's security council late Thursday - blaming the regime of Vladimir Putin for the escalation of tensions in Ukraine. Never mind that her country overthrew Ukraine's democratically-elected government, installed a puppet leader and put American soldiers in Putin's backyard.

Russia

