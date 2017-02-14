NATO's chief is urging allies to step...

NATO's chief is urging allies to step up their defense spending ahead of a meeting with the US

The NATO chief urged allies on Tuesday to step up their defense spending, a day ahead of the first meeting between new U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his 27 NATO counterparts in Brussels. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested during his campaign that he might not defend allies who refuse to contribute their fair share.

