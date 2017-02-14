NATO's chief is urging allies to step up their defense spending ahead of a meeting with the US
The NATO chief urged allies on Tuesday to step up their defense spending, a day ahead of the first meeting between new U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his 27 NATO counterparts in Brussels. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested during his campaign that he might not defend allies who refuse to contribute their fair share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|16 min
|romant
|5,460
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|George
|6,449
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|1 hr
|James
|2
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|4 hr
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Teddy
|1,845
|1917 vs 2017
|Mon
|stalindidnothingw...
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Sat
|ACT of WAR
|481
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC