NATO presence in Baltics sends clear signal, Lithuania says
Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, left, speaks to the German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen in the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion mobil command center at the Rukla military base some 130 km - Lithuania's president says that large numbers of NATO forces being stationed in the Baltics sends a clear signal that the alliance stands "strong and united." Dalia Grybauskaite says that Lithuania has "never before" seen "forces of such size and integrity" deployed in one of NATO's easternmost countries close to key Russian exclave Kaliningrad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 min
|About time
|5,440
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,749
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|George
|22
|'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new
|15 hr
|Spotted Girl
|2
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|Enter
|6,426
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Lukashenka Accuses Russia Of Â‘Grabbing Belarus ...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC