NATO presence in Baltics sends clear signal, Lithuania says

Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, left, speaks to the German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen in the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion mobil command center at the Rukla military base some 130 km - Lithuania's president says that large numbers of NATO forces being stationed in the Baltics sends a clear signal that the alliance stands "strong and united." Dalia Grybauskaite says that Lithuania has "never before" seen "forces of such size and integrity" deployed in one of NATO's easternmost countries close to key Russian exclave Kaliningrad.

Russia

