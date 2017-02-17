Nation-Now 8 hour ago 10:41 a.m.Russi...

Nation-Now 8 hour ago 10:41 a.m.Russian spy ship patrols 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A Russian spy ship patrolled 30 miles offshore a U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut on Wednesday in what that state's congressman called an effort to test the resolve of the new Trump administration. A U.S. defense official told CNN the SSV-175 Viktor Leonov sailing in international waters is outfitted with a variety of high-tech spying equipment designed to intercept signals intelligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 20 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,477
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr George 6,466
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr George 1,882
News Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch... 3 hr George 1
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? 21 hr beatlesinafog 10
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 22 hr James 2
News Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile... Thu CHICKEN TRUMP 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC