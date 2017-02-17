Nation-Now 8 hour ago 10:41 a.m.Russian spy ship patrols 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut

A Russian spy ship patrolled 30 miles offshore a U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut on Wednesday in what that state's congressman called an effort to test the resolve of the new Trump administration. A U.S. defense official told CNN the SSV-175 Viktor Leonov sailing in international waters is outfitted with a variety of high-tech spying equipment designed to intercept signals intelligence.

