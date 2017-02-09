Michael Flynn discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador

National security adviser Michael Flynn discussed sanctions against Russia with the eastern country's U.S. ambassador ahead of President Trump's inauguration, despite White House officials repeated assertions to the contrary, according to a report. Trump officials confirmed last month that Flynn was in frequent contact with ambassador Sergey Kislyak around the same time that the Obama administration slammed Russia with sanctions in retaliation for the Kremlin's deliberate attempt to help Trump win the White House.

