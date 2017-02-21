Listening to Ordinary Russians by Drawing Them One by One
In "Other Russias," a new collection of graphic reportage by Victoria Lomasko, Russians from radically different walks of life come face to face for the first time. A stonemason and Orthodox activist named Sergei, shown with an icon hanging around his neck, announces, "The West wants to destroy the bold and beautiful Russian people."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|22 hr
|tina anne
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|23 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|Sun
|BLDM
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|11,365
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC