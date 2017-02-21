Listening to Ordinary Russians by Dra...

Listening to Ordinary Russians by Drawing Them One by One

In "Other Russias," a new collection of graphic reportage by Victoria Lomasko, Russians from radically different walks of life come face to face for the first time. A stonemason and Orthodox activist named Sergei, shown with an icon hanging around his neck, announces, "The West wants to destroy the bold and beautiful Russian people."

Chicago, IL

