Life Sciences. Major Russian legislat...

Life Sciences. Major Russian legislation changes for 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

RF Government Resolution No. 102 of February 5, 2015 restricted admission to procurement for medical devices that are on the list of devices approved by that Resolution and originating from countries that are not members of the EAEU, namely: if at least two bids are received in a public procurement tender to supply Devices originating from EAEU member states, Devices originating from non-EAEU member states are not admitted for procurement at all .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,744
News 'Full Measure': Obama Pizza new 3 hr Spotted Girl 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 7 hr romant 5,433
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 8 hr Enter 6,426
News Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16) 17 hr Reply 21
News What keeps Putin awake at night? Sun just a guy i knew 2
Lukashenka Accuses Russia Of Â‘Grabbing Belarus ... Sun just a guy i knew 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC