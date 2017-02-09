Life Sciences. Major Russian legislation changes for 2016
RF Government Resolution No. 102 of February 5, 2015 restricted admission to procurement for medical devices that are on the list of devices approved by that Resolution and originating from countries that are not members of the EAEU, namely: if at least two bids are received in a public procurement tender to supply Devices originating from EAEU member states, Devices originating from non-EAEU member states are not admitted for procurement at all .
