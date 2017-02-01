Lawyer for Putin critic: Client again...

Lawyer for Putin critic: Client again poisoned

12 hrs ago

JANUARY 30: Vladimir Kara-Murza , senior policy adviser at the Institute of Modern Russia, speaks as Russian opposition leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov listens during a news conference on "Corruption and Abuse in Sochi Olympics" January 30, 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. The Institute of Modern Russia held the news conference to launch a new online interactive "corruption guide" to the Sochi Olympics and the release of a report on "Winter Olympics in the Sub-Tropics," which conducted by Nemtsov and Leonid Martynyuk, Russian journalist and opposition activist from the Krasnodar region.

Read more at WEHT.

Russia

