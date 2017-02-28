Lavrov vs. McCain: Is Russia an Enemy?
The founding fathers of the Munich Security Conference, said John McCain, would be "be alarmed by the turning away from universal values and toward old ties of blood, and race, and sectarianism." McCain was followed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who called for a "post-West world order."
