King of the zoo: liger cub Tsar is Russian hit
A picture taken on January 26, 2017 shows a travelling zoo keeper holding a two and a half months old liger cub, Tsar, a crossbreed between a lion and a tigress, in the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in Russia's Rostov region. -AFP ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA: His name is fit for a king, and he's being treated like one: Tsar the liger cub, born from an extremely rare lion-tiger romance, is proving a hit for a travelling Russian zoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|4 hr
|SoE
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 hr
|ActOfWar Cant Answer
|478
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|5 hr
|ccccccccc
|225
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Enter
|6,399
|Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before ...
|6 hr
|TRUMP MEETS HIS BOSS
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,393
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|7 hr
|Reply
|1,599
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC