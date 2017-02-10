Japana s Abe has one thing in common ...

Japana s Abe has one thing in common with Trump: hope for warmer Russia ties

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Donald Trump, right, stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. on June 27, 2012, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, playing golf in Yamanakako village, west of Tokyo, on July 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,800
News Russia PM calls idea US will lift sanctions soo... 3 hr berklee 4
News Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t... 9 hr svrbisatanci 2
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... 13 hr Reply 2
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 14 hr Enter 6,437
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Thu George 481
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 8 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,444
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC