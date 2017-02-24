Issa on Russian election influence: 'We need to investigate. They are bad people.'

Issa on Russian election influence: '...

12 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Darrell Issa , R-Vista, appeared on "Real Time with Bill Maher " Friday night and told the HBO host that Congress needs a special prosecutor to investigate possible Russian influence on the 2016 election. Issa also said Attorney General Jeff Sessions , his friend, should recuse himself to make way for the prosecutor.

Chicago, IL

