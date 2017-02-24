Issa on Russian election influence: 'We need to investigate. They are bad people.'
Darrell Issa , R-Vista, appeared on "Real Time with Bill Maher " Friday night and told the HBO host that Congress needs a special prosecutor to investigate possible Russian influence on the 2016 election. Issa also said Attorney General Jeff Sessions , his friend, should recuse himself to make way for the prosecutor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|18 hr
|tina anne
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|18 hr
|2brosewilder
|488
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|21 hr
|BLDM
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Fri
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|11,366
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|6,471
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC