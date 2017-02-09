Is Steve Bannon Donald Trump's Rasputin? Da
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... **NOTE: THE FORM LETTER IS BLANK. WE WILL ACHIEVE MAXIMUM IMPACT WITH UNIQUE LETTERS.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,712
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|Enter
|6,425
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|18
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|6 hr
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Lukashenka Accuses Russia Of Â‘Grabbing Belarus ...
|6 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|6 hr
|just a guy i knew
|5
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 hr
|romant
|5,426
