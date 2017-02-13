Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
In Russia, slapping your spouse might not get you much more than a slap on the wrist, if even that. Russian President Vladimir Putin enacted the country's " slapping law ," under which a first-time domestic abuse incident that doesn't result in serious injury is more of an administrative offense rather than a crime.
