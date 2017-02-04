Is Donald Trump Trying to Create an Anti-Terror Partnership with a Terrorist?
David Satter at National Review asks whether Donald Trump is preparing to partner with a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians. The suspected terrorist? Vladimir Putin: As President Trump apparently prepares for a U.S.-Russian partnership against terror, it is critical that the CIA reveal what it knows about the September 1999 Russian apartment bombings that propelled Vladimir Putin to power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 min
|romant
|5,424
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|1 hr
|RUSSIA RULES
|4
|RUSSIAN ORTHODOX BROS==>>WE MUST DECAPlTATE THE... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|21
|RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO...
|4 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Teddy
|1,692
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|23 hr
|Enter
|6,424
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Fri
|SoE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC