Is Donald Trump Trying to Create an Anti-Terror Partnership with a Terrorist?

David Satter at National Review asks whether Donald Trump is preparing to partner with a terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians. The suspected terrorist? Vladimir Putin: As President Trump apparently prepares for a U.S.-Russian partnership against terror, it is critical that the CIA reveal what it knows about the September 1999 Russian apartment bombings that propelled Vladimir Putin to power.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 min romant 5,424
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY 1 hr RUSSIA RULES 4
RUSSIAN ORTHODOX BROS==>>WE MUST DECAPlTATE THE... (Feb '16) 1 hr MUSLIMS RSAVAGES 21
RUSSlAN FKN COMMIES==>>COLLABORATE WITH TURKOMO... 4 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Teddy 1,692
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 23 hr Enter 6,424
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Fri SoE 5
Russia

