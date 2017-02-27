Intesa Sanpaolo denies bank intereste...

Intesa Sanpaolo denies bank interested in acquisitions in Russia - spokesman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments made by a senior executive. Earlier on Tuesday the head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Russian unit, Antonio Fallico, said it was likely the subsidiary would look into buying another bank in Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... 3 hr Tow 3
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... Mon Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... Mon About time 171
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Feb 26 2brosewilder 488
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Feb 24 About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Feb 23 About time 11,365
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC