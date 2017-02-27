Intesa Sanpaolo denies bank interested in acquisitions in Russia - spokesman
Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments made by a senior executive. Earlier on Tuesday the head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Russian unit, Antonio Fallico, said it was likely the subsidiary would look into buying another bank in Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ...
|3 hr
|Tow
|3
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|Mon
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|Mon
|About time
|171
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|Feb 26
|2brosewilder
|488
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16)
|Feb 24
|About time
|91
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|Feb 23
|About time
|11,365
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC