Interview: Russia and Israel cooperation on counterterrorism

Oleg Syromolotov, Russian Federation deputy minister for foreign affairs responsible for counterterrorism, was in Israel recently to meet with Foreign Ministry officials and discuss issues related to counterterrorism, cooperation and regional threats. During his visit, he sat with The Jerusalem Post for an exclusive interview and discussed how Israel and Russia can cooperate on counterterrorism and on issues relating to the region and international forums.

