Interview: Russia and Israel cooperat...

Interview: Russia and Israel cooperation on counterterrorism

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Oleg Syromolotov, Russian Federation deputy minister for foreign affairs responsible for counterterrorism, was in Israel recently to meet with Foreign Ministry officials and discuss issues related to counterterrorism, cooperation and regional threats. During his visit, he sat with The Jerusalem Post for an exclusive interview and discussed how Israel and Russia can cooperate on counterterrorism and on issues relating to the region and international forums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 16 hr grobbs 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Tue George 1,892
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Tue Reply 5,487
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Tue George 6,470
News Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N... Feb 20 just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... Feb 20 just a guy i knew 6
Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps... Feb 19 just a guy i knew 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC