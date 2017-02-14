In August, Russian aircraft for the f...

In August, Russian aircraft for the first time used an Iranian air base to conduct strikes in Syria.

A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry August 18, 2016, shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber based at Iran's Hamadan air base, dropping off bombs in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Photo - Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters TV File A still image, taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry August 18, 2016, shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber based at Iran's Hamadan air base, dropping off bombs in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

Russia

