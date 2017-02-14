'I saw a switchblade knife on the fold-out table'
My boyfriend and I standing in front of the statue that marks the start of the Trans Siberian Railway at Vladivostok. Picture: Rachel Bailes I STOOD on the ice, waiting to board the third-class carriage that would take us from Ulan-Ude in central Siberia to Irkutsk, the Russian city closest to Lake Baikal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|4 hr
|siloviki
|8
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|7 hr
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|7 hr
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|7 hr
|RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS
|9
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,464
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 hr
|Strahd
|1,868
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|Enter
|6,455
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC