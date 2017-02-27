House intel committee agrees to scope...

House intel committee agrees to scope of Trump-Russia probe

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

Members of the House Intelligence Committee agreed Monday evening on the boundaries of their investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US elections. The members signed off on a plan to examine contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia and also investigate who leaked key details about Russia's actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... 17 hr Hostis Publicus 11
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 23 hr About time 171
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Sun 2brosewilder 488
News Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in Univ... Sun BLDM 2
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) Feb 24 About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) Feb 23 About time 11,365
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC