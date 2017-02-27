House intel committee agrees to scope of Trump-Russia probe
Members of the House Intelligence Committee agreed Monday evening on the boundaries of their investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US elections. The members signed off on a plan to examine contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia and also investigate who leaked key details about Russia's actions.
