There are on the New Urban Legends story from Wednesday, titled Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the East Coast of the United States?. In it, New Urban Legends reports that:

Sign up for the Snopes.com newsletter and get daily updates on all the best rumors, news and legends delivered straight to your inbox. The vessel has been seen near the state of Delaware, but has violated no laws as it remains in international waters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Urban Legends.