H. R. McMaster Thinks It Is 1914 And ...

H. R. McMaster Thinks It Is 1914 And Russia Is A Problem

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

"I do believe, geopolitically, that this period of time is analogous to 1914" said H. R. McMaster, President Trump's selection as National Security Advisor, at the Virginia Military Institute's VMI Leadership and Ethics Conference last November. And MacMillan says she acquired her inspiration from Barbara Tuchman, author of "The Guns of August", the classic historical work on the outbreak of the first world war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin calls on European Jews to take refuge in ... (Jan '16) 13 hr About time 91
News 20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14) 14 hr About time 11,366
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 14 hr About time 6,471
News Is Vladimir Putin Another Adolf Hitler? (Jul '14) 15 hr nopervs allowed 3,313
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... Wed grobbs 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) Feb 21 Reply 5,487
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC