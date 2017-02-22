GOP senator says shea s open to deman...

GOP senator says shea s open to demanding Trumpa s tax returns as part of Russia probe

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Sen. Susan Collins said on a Maine public radio program that she wants former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify as part of the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling, and will demand Trump's tax returns if necessary. A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says she is open to requesting President Trump's tax returns as part of the panel's ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 elections.

