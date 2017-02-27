GOP congressman says special prosecut...

GOP congressman says special prosecutor needed to investigate Russia election meddling

Read more: KXL-AM Portland

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said a special prosecutor is needed to investigate into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Bill Maher asked Issa during an interview on his show Real Time about reports that members of President Trump's campaign had contact with Russian officials.

Chicago, IL

