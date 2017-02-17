Fox Anchor Wants Answers On Trump's Russia Ties
That's exactly what happened Thursday afternoon when one of the channels most famous reporters Shepard Smith railed against President Trump regarding his absolutely unhinged press conference earlier that day. He said: "It's insane what we're watching every day".
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 min
|Cassandra_
|1,883
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Enter
|6,467
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|romant
|5,478
|Crimean journalist faces trial on separatism ch...
|19 hr
|George
|1
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|Thu
|beatlesinafog
|10
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|Thu
|James
|2
|Russia secretly deployed nuclear cruise missile...
|Thu
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|1
