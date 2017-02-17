Ford sees big Russia gamble vindicate...

Ford sees big Russia gamble vindicated as sales finally turn corner

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run. FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past Ford cars at a dealership of Genser company in Moscow, Russia, February 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps... 11 hr just a guy i knew 1
News REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE... 11 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo... 11 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... 11 hr just a guy i knew 4
The Russians are turning on Trump 11 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 14 hr Teddy 1,886
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 16 hr ENTER 6,469
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC