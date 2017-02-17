Ford sees big Russia gamble vindicated as sales finally turn corner
Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run. FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past Ford cars at a dealership of Genser company in Moscow, Russia, February 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps...
|11 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE...
|11 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo...
|11 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|11 hr
|just a guy i knew
|4
|The Russians are turning on Trump
|11 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|14 hr
|Teddy
|1,886
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|ENTER
|6,469
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC