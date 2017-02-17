Fitch Affirms Russian Orenburg Region at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
MOSCOW, February 17 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Orenburg Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The region's National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'AA- ' with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn.
