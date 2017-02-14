Fancy buying a Russian war tank? Brit...

Fancy buying a Russian war tank? Brit bloke puts battle machine on...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

He initially feared the T54 Type 69 main Battle tank would break the auction site's rules against weaponry, but is now confident of a sale after it attracted a huge amount of attention. British soldiers brought the tank back from Iraq to the UK where it was left for ruin at an army barracks before ending up in Joe's hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence? 57 min beatlesinafog 8
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Reply 5,461
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Reply 6,454
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Reply 1,861
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 7 hr James 5
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 11 hr skankhunt43 6
1917 vs 2017 Mon stalindidnothingw... 1
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC