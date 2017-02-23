Exclusive - Russia asks energy companies to provide PR info ahead of election
The Russian government summoned energy companies last week to give it advance notice about developments that could influence public opinion in the period up to May next year, when President Vladimir Putin's term ends. The meeting suggests that Russia's government has enlisted firms to help plan its public relations strategy ahead of the presidential election, due to take place in March 2018 with a second round if needed the following month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|22 hr
|George
|1,892
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Reply
|5,487
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|George
|6,470
|Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in N...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu...
|Mon
|just a guy i knew
|6
|Russia Stirs Friction in Balkans, as NATO Keeps...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
|REVEALED: Russia's secret plot to - ASSASSINATE...
|Sun
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC