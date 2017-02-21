Exclusive: Russia asks energy companies for PR info ahead of election

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars to observe troops in action during a training exercise named Kavkaz 2012 in Krasnodar region, Russia, September 17, 2012. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin/File Photo via The Russian government summoned energy companies last week to give it advance notice about developments that could influence public opinion in the period up to May next year, when President Vladimir Putin's term ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.