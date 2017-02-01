Europe on brink of war as US senator ...

Europe on brink of war as US senator says America MUST fight Russia in Ukraine

Former presidential candidate John McCain wrote an open letter to the president imploring him to take action to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression. Senator McCain called on Trump to send lethal anti-tank missiles and counter-battery armour to help the Ukrainian government.

Russia

