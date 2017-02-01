Europe on brink of war as US senator says America MUST fight Russia in Ukraine
Former presidential candidate John McCain wrote an open letter to the president imploring him to take action to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression. Senator McCain called on Trump to send lethal anti-tank missiles and counter-battery armour to help the Ukrainian government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,643
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|George
|6,421
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,409
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|George
|483
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|7 hr
|George
|1
|How do you pronounce "starik"? old man in english
|20 hr
|Starik
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Thu
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC