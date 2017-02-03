Dictator: Russia Is Envious of My Popularity
"The topic of relations with Russia is very acute. I'd like to be careful not to commit myself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,656
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Enter
|6,422
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|8 hr
|SoE
|5
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,409
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|14 hr
|George
|483
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|16 hr
|George
|1
|How do you pronounce "starik"? old man in english
|Thu
|Starik
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC