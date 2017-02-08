Cyber expert's arrest silences Russian contacts of some Western crime fighters
FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with binary code and a Central Inteligence Agency emblem, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 29, 2014. FILE PHOTO: An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|binaries
|480
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|Enter
|6,434
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,444
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|14 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,778
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|22 hr
|Phart Athletically
|9
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Tue
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Russia picks fight over doping after IAAF ban e...
|Tue
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC