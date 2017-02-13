Customs. Major Russian legislation ch...

Customs. Major Russian legislation changes for 2016

On May 12, 2016 the Plenum of the Russian Federation Supreme Court approved Resolution No. 18 on Certain Issues of Application of Customs Legislation by the Courts of May 12, 2016 , which had a noticeable impact on the further development of court practice in disputes with the customs authorities.

Russia

