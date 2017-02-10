Competition Major Russian legislation changes for 2016

In contrast to 2015, which was marked by the adoption of the "fourth antimonopoly package"1, the past year was not notable for such global changes of antimonopoly regulation, except perhaps for certain sectors of the Russian economy, with the most significant new developments affecting retail. 2016 was the first year when the new antimonopoly rules introduced by the "fourth antimonopoly package" were effective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.