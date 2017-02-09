Clashes claim more lives in Ukraine as United States pressures Russian Federation
Russian Federation says Ukraine instigated the latest surge to firm up Western support, while Kiev accuses the Kremlin of stirring up the violence to test the new US administration's will to involve itself in the crisis.On Friday, Churkin met in person with Haley at his residence in New York, Strzhizhovsky said, adding that the envoys agreed for closer cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1,717
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Enter
|6,425
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|Tm Cln
|18
|What keeps Putin awake at night?
|16 hr
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Lukashenka Accuses Russia Of Â‘Grabbing Belarus ...
|16 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|16 hr
|just a guy i knew
|5
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|18 hr
|romant
|5,426
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC