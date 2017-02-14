China regulator warns insurers over investment risks

China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying. In a shift away from low-yielding corporate bonds, Chinese insurers, led by privately owned Anbang Insurance Group and Ping An Insurance Group ( Insurance firms will be encouraged to make long-term investments and better serve the real economy, the paper quoted Chen Wenhui, vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, as telling a meeting of officials.

